Video: Joe Rogan Previews Claudia Gadelha vs. Jessica Andrade

An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) co-main event preview without Joe Rogan simply will not do.

That’s why the promotion has called upon their long-time color commentator to deliver his analysis of UFC Fight Night 117’s co-headliner. This Friday night (Sept. 22), strawweights Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade will clash inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Gadelha comes into the bout having won her last two bouts. Andrade is in search of a bounce back victory after falling short against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Both women have competed for the strawweight title at least once.

As Rogan mentions, both women are fighting to get back in title contention.