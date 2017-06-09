Video: Joe Rogan Previews Derrick Lewis vs. Mark Hunt

An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) main event preview without Joe Rogan simply will not do.

That’s why the promotion has called upon their long-time color commentator to deliver his analysis of UFC Fight Night 110’s headliner. Tomorrow night (June 10), heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt will clash inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

Lewis comes into the bout riding a six-fight winning streak. “Super Samoan” is in search of his first victory since March 2016. Hunt still has title aspirations, but “The Black Beast” is the new blood rising.

With both men possessing knockout power, many will advise you not to blink. Rogan has that same suggestion in the preview video above.