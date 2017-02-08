Video: Joe Rogan Previews Holm-de Randamie Title Bout Ahead Of Saturday’s UFC 208 PPV

With only days remaining until the first UFC pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 208, UFC continues to roll out their always-entertaining “Fight Week” content leading up to their debut in Brooklyn this Saturday.

Featured above courtesy of the official UFC YouTube channel is the “Joe Rogan Breakdown” video for the UFC 208 main event, which features Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie in a battle to determine the first-ever UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion.

UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie, which also includes Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Tim Boetsch in featured main card bouts, goes down live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday, February 11th. Join us here at MMANews.com on Saturday evening for live round-by-round results coverage of the show.