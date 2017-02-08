Video: Joe Rogan Previews Holm-de Randamie Title Bout Ahead Of Saturday’s UFC 208 PPV

By
Matt Boone
-
0

With only days remaining until the first UFC pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 208, UFC continues to roll out their always-entertaining “Fight Week” content leading up to their debut in Brooklyn this Saturday.

Featured above courtesy of the official UFC YouTube channel is the “Joe Rogan Breakdown” video for the UFC 208 main event, which features Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie in a battle to determine the first-ever UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion.

UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie, which also includes Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Tim Boetsch in featured main card bouts, goes down live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday, February 11th. Join us here at MMANews.com on Saturday evening for live round-by-round results coverage of the show.

LATEST NEWS

video

Video: Joe Rogan Previews Holm-de Randamie Title Bout Ahead Of Saturday’s UFC 208 PPV

Matt Boone -
0
With only days remaining until the first UFC pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 208, UFC continues to roll out their always-entertaining "Fight Week"...
video

UFC 208 Faceoffs: Anderson Silva & Derek Brunson Get Chummy

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
We're just three days away from the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) debut in Brooklyn, NY. UFC 208 is going down this Saturday night (Feb. 11)...
video

WWE Superstar Paige Considering An MMA Career

Matt Boone -
0
On Wednesday, the folks at TMZ Sports released an interesting new video interview with current WWE performer Paige and her boyfriend, former WWE Superstar...

Ep. 8: MMA News Podcast With UFC Fight Night 104 Winner Chas Skelly

Tim Thompson -
0
In this week’s show of the MMANews Podcast, presented by Pony Keg Sports, hosts Tim Thompson (@MMANews_Tim) and Josh Stephens (@PonyKegSports) start the show by recapping the...

McGregor’s First Irish Public Appearance Since UFC 205 Will Not Come Cheap

Adam Haynes -
0
McGregor reportedly to make an appearance at a 'Q&A" in Dublin next week. The good news is fans will have the opportunity to see Conor...