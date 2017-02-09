Video: Joe Rogan Previews UFC 208’s Jacare Souza vs. Tim Boetsch Bout

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has called on its main color commentator to do another preview.

This time, Joe Rogan breaks down a UFC 208 middleweight clash between Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Tim Boetsch. Souza is the heavy favorite in this match-up, but Boetsch has been known to score upset victories.

Back at UFC 144, Boetsch was a big underdog in his bout with former UFC middleweight title challenger Yushin Okami. “The Barbarian” was down two rounds to none. Boetsch pulled off a memorable comeback with a TKO win in the final frame.

Then at UFC 149, Boetsch was matched up with Hector Lombard, who had a ton of hype surrounding him after reigning as Bellator’s 185-pound champion. The fight was lackluster, but Boetsch snagged a split decision win.

Souza finds himself in a dangerous situation. A loss would prove costly as he has decided to compete rather than wait for a title shot. The move could also pay off as it keeps “Jacare” a bit more fresh with Bisping out until at least May. Yoel Romero is excepted to get the next shot.

A win for Souza may put him in prime position to fight the winner of Bisping vs. Romero. A loss may prevent “Jacare” from ever receiving a shot at UFC gold.