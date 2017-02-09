Video: Joe Rogan Previews UFC 208’s Jacare Souza vs. Tim Boetsch Bout

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has called on its main color commentator to do another preview.

This time, Joe Rogan breaks down a UFC 208 middleweight clash between Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Tim Boetsch. Souza is the heavy favorite in this match-up, but Boetsch has been known to score upset victories.

Back at UFC 144, Boetsch was a big underdog in his bout with former UFC middleweight title challenger Yushin Okami. “The Barbarian” was down two rounds to none. Boetsch pulled off a memorable comeback with a TKO win in the final frame.

Then at UFC 149, Boetsch was matched up with Hector Lombard, who had a ton of hype surrounding him after reigning as Bellator’s 185-pound champion. The fight was lackluster, but Boetsch snagged a split decision win.

Souza finds himself in a dangerous situation. A loss would prove costly as he has decided to compete rather than wait for a title shot. The move could also pay off as it keeps “Jacare” a bit more fresh with Bisping out until at least May. Yoel Romero is excepted to get the next shot.

A win for Souza may put him in prime position to fight the winner of Bisping vs. Romero. A loss may prevent “Jacare” from ever receiving a shot at UFC gold.

