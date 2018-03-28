Video: Joe Rogan’s Kick Is Stronger Than Francis Ngannou’s Punch

While everyone is in agreement that Joe Rogan is among the best announcers in the history of MMA, some may forget that he’s actually a pretty legitimate bad ass on a number of levels. A recent trip to the UFC Performance Institute and demonstration on the UFC PowerKube proved that to be a fact.

In addition to his jiu-jitsu skills, Rogan has had a lifetime of experience in Tae Kwon Do and is known for having some of the best and most powerful kicks in the business. Fans may recall the infamous video of Rogan teaching Georges St-Pierre the turning side-kick from 2011 (Watch Video Here). In a new video, Rogan tests out the actual power of his kick.

The longtime voice of the UFC took to his official Instagram page recently to share a video of him kicking the UFC PowerKube at the UFC Performance Institute, the same machine that UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou hit to set the record for the strong punch ever recorded.

By comparison, Ngannou’s punch was recorded at 129,161, while Rogan’s kick came in at an impressive 152,000.

During a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC commentator shared the video and spoke about his kick on the UFC PowerKube versus Ngannou’s punch.

“I think [Ngannou] got 120-something,” Rogan said. “129, that’s so crazy! That’s what I get with a kick, with legs that carry you around all day.”

Rogan added, “He got 129,161 with a punch, I got 152,000 today, b*tch.”

What are your thoughts after seeing the video of Joe Rogan's kicks? Are you impressed that his kicks are significantly stronger than Francis Ngannou's record-setting punches?