Video: Johny Hendricks vs. Hector Lombard Highlights From UFC Fight Night 105

At the UFC Fight Night 105 event on Sunday night in Halifax, Nova Scotia, former UFC Welterweight Champion Johny Hendricks made a successful return to the Octagon.

Following fights where he missed weight and came up short since his reign atop the UFC’s 170-pound division, Hendricks returned to the win column in his Middleweight debut, defeating dangerous contender Hector Lombard via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night Halifax.

Featured above courtesy of the official UFC On FOX YouTube channel are full-fight video highlights of the Johny Hendricks vs. Hector Lombard fight from Sunday’s show.

