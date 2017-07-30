Video: Jon Jones Calls Out Brock Lesnar After Recapturing UFC Title

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Jon Jones
Jon Jones is targeting a massive fight with Brock Lesnar.

Jones took care of business on Saturday night (July 29). “Bones” challenged Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. After two solid rounds from both men, Jones cracked “DC” with a head kick and put a stop to the bout.

After thanking Cormier for the rivalry, Jones issued a challenge to a former heavyweight champion:

“Brock Lesnar. If you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kick by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you, meet me in the Octagon.”

“The Beast Incarnate” is the reigning World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universal Champion. If he decides to return to mixed martial arts to face Jones, he’ll have to reenter the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug testing pool.

Jon Jones

