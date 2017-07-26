Video: Jon Jones & Daniel Cormier Staredown at UFC 214 Presser

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier didn’t brawl, but their recent staredown was nothing short of intense.

This Saturday night (July 29), Jones will challenge Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier. The title bout is set to take place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It’ll be the main event of UFC 214.

Earlier today, the UFC held a pre-fight press conference featuring Jones, Cormier, Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, Cris Cyborg, and Tonya Evinger. After some heated words between the headlining fighters, it was finally time for them to face off.

UFC President Dana White was in-between “Bones” and “DC.” While things didn’t get physical, there was a feeling that the two could snap at any moment.