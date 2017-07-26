Video: Jon Jones & Daniel Cormier Staredown at UFC 214 Presser

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier didn’t brawl, but their recent staredown was nothing short of intense.

This Saturday night (July 29), Jones will challenge Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier. The title bout is set to take place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It’ll be the main event of UFC 214.

Earlier today, the UFC held a pre-fight press conference featuring Jones, Cormier, Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, Cris Cyborg, and Tonya Evinger. After some heated words between the headlining fighters, it was finally time for them to face off.

UFC President Dana White was in-between “Bones” and “DC.” While things didn’t get physical, there was a feeling that the two could snap at any moment.

Latest MMA News

Jones Cormier UFC 214video

Video: Jon Jones & Daniel Cormier Staredown at UFC 214 Presser

0
Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier didn't brawl, but their recent staredown was nothing short of intense. This Saturday night (July 29), Jones will challenge Ultimate...
Amanda Bell

Amanda Bell Credits Patience For Bellator 181 Win Over Brittney Elkin

0
Amanda Bell is glad to get her second straight victory after rough stretch. Bell took on Brittney Elkin inside the WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville,...
Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 3: Salaries & Medical Suspensions

0
The third event of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series is in the books and salaries as well as medical suspensions have been revealed. All...
Kyra Batara

Kyra Batara Says She Isn’t Fazed by Vanessa Rico Fernandez

0
Kyra Batara is out to prove why she's high on the Combate Americas ladder. Tomorrow night (July 27), Batara will meet Vanessa Rico Fernandez inside...
video

Victor Ortiz Compares McGregor-Mayweather to Tennis & Ping Pong

0
Victor Ortiz isn't down with the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather spectacle set for Aug. 26. Ortiz is a former WBC champion, who has stepped...
Load more