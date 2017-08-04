Video: Jon Jones & The Rock Lay The SmackDown on Social Media

Jon Jones went from a career downfall to getting chummy with “The Rock” after reclaiming gold.

This past Saturday night (July 29), Jones challenged Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. “Bones” blasted “DC” with a head kick in the third round. Cormier hit the canvas and was finished with ground-and-pound.

After the bout, Jones was greeted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. What ensued was a jabroni beating, pie eating, trail blazing, eyebrow raising, people’s champ version of “Bones:”

Jones called out Brock Lesnar after his title victory over Cormier. Whether or not the bout will materialize remains to be seen. In the meantime, Alexander Gustafsson and Volkan Oezdemir wouldn’t mind keeping the champ busy.