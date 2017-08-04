Video: Jon Jones & The Rock Lay The SmackDown on Social Media

Jon Jones went from a career downfall to getting chummy with “The Rock” after reclaiming gold.
This past Saturday night (July 29), Jones challenged Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. “Bones” blasted “DC” with a head kick in the third round. Cormier hit the canvas and was finished with ground-and-pound.
After the bout, Jones was greeted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. What ensued was a jabroni beating, pie eating, trail blazing, eyebrow raising, people’s champ version of “Bones:”
We all go thru it. Then raise the People's eyebrow. When life gets tough, you get knocked down and you're going "thru the sludge".. you gotta have faith that if you just keep pushing thru it, on the other side is something greater. Proud of and inspired by my guy @jonnybones for keeping the faith, pushing thru the sludge, rising up again to be a greater man and becoming new @UFC Light Heavyweight Champion of the world. When we hugged after the fights he put his UFC title on my shoulder.. a beautiful gesture that I appreciate, but I respectfully gave it back because he's earned it… and the thought of me getting punched in the face in the octagon makes me want to just go eat waffles. Congratulations champ to you, your family and Team Jones. #ItsNeverOver 👊🏾💪🏾
Jones called out Brock Lesnar after his title victory over Cormier. Whether or not the bout will materialize remains to be seen. In the meantime, Alexander Gustafsson and Volkan Oezdemir wouldn’t mind keeping the champ busy.