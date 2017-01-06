Video: Jon Jones Thinks Ronda Rousey ‘Needs to Stick to Fighting’

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones knows the feeling of being at a low point in his career. While Jones has yet to have a definitive blemish inside the Octagon, outside he’s had some roadblocks to say the least.

Ronda Rousey was once on top of the mixed martial arts (MMA) world. She became a mainstream presence, appearing in movies, talk shows, and commercials. Her mystique was lost when Holly Holm knocked her out at UFC 193 back in Nov. 2015. She didn’t fare any better against Amanda Nunes in her return fight and was decimated in 48 seconds at UFC 207 last Friday night.

TMZ Sports caught up with “Bones” to get his thoughts on Rousey’s future. He said he supports whatever “Rowdy” decides to do next, but wants her to keep competing:

“I think it’d be great to see her come back. Absolutely, I know it would be great to see her come back. I think it would be important for her legacy, it’ll show people her courage, her strength and her resilience. I think she needs to stick to fighting. I said in a tweet that she still beats 90 percent of the division.”

Despite being knocked out in two straight lopsided affairs, Jones still believes “Rowdy” can hold gold once again.

“I do believe she can regain the belt and I believe she can beat any of the other girls at any given time.”

A lot has been made over Rousey’s fighting abilities. Many have labeled her as an overrated fighter, who was at the right place at the right time. Jones doesn’t share those views and said the sport is evolving.

“I don’t agree with that. I think the sport is kind of catching up with her talent level. And people are realizing that maybe she’s not as good a striker as she is a ground specialist.”