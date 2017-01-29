Video: Jorge Masvidal vs. Donald Cerrone Full-Fight Highlights (UFC On FOX 23)

On Saturday night, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s run through the UFC’s Welterweight division came to a screeching hault thanks to longtime veteran Jorge Masvidal.

“Gamebread,” the former Kimbo Slice-style backyard street fighting star, who has been a longtime veteran contender of the MMA game, added a big notch to his belt in the form of a vicious TKO victory over “Cowboy.”

Masivdal dropped the knockout artist, finishing him seconds later with a vicious flurry of body shots against the cage that forced the referee to stop the bout at the 1:00 mark of the second round of their co-main event bout at Saturday night’s UFC On FOX 23 event in Denver, Colorado.

Featured above are full-fight highlights of the Masvidal-Cerrone co-main event from UFC On FOX 23, courtesy of UFC’s official YouTube channel.

For complete UFC On FOX 23 results, click here.