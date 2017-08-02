Video: Julian Marquez Knocks Out Phil Hawes, Wishes Opponent Well

Julian Marquez is gracious in victory.

Last night (Aug. 1), Marquez earned himself an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract with a devastating head kick knockout over Phil Hawes. See it for yourself:

Tuesday Night Contenders Series was amazing again!! I love this show. Thanks to all the fighters @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/n6W2g9JuwK — Dana White (@danawhite) August 2, 2017

After the fight, Marquez explained to MMAJunkie.com what led to the knockout victory:

“On the second takedown, I pushed him up against the cage, and I saw the same thing. So I backed up and waited to let him get up, and I just let the kick go, and it just so happened to find his chin.”

Marquez took the time to wish his opponent good health after taking a nasty shot.

“It felt amazing. It was a shocker. I hope he heals fast. It was a pretty nasty blow. He didn’t go down all nice and easy. He went down pretty hard.”