Video: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson Square Off Ahead of UFC 209

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will go head to head for a shot at Conor McGregor’s belt.

The UFC 209 fight card features two much anticipated title fights, in what will be the first of the UFC’s elite nights of 2017.

The main event sees welterweight champion Tyron Woodley go head to head with Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in their second bout to determine the king of the 170 pound division. Both men battled to a draw at UFC 205 in November of 2016, but chances of another stalemate (Woodley retaining his belt by majority draw decision) are slim.

UFC 209’s lightweight, co-headline match up between #1 ranked lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov and #2 Tony Ferguson is just about as anticipated as a fight can get. Two of the world’s greatest MMA fighters will enter the octagon in a bid to capture the interim UFC lightweight title. with a view to facing the champion on-hiatus [Conor McGregor].

Khabib Nurmagomedov posted a video his Instagram page on Thursday, showing the full intensity of his staredown with his streaking, 155 pound opponent.