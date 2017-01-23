Video: ‘King Mo’ Lawal and ‘Rampage’ Jackson Trade Insults in Hilarious Presser

'King Mo' and 'Rampage' tear into each other in a highly entertaining press conference ahead of their headlining bout at Bellator 175.

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and ‘King Mo’ Lawal are set to headline Bellator 175 on March 31, with the rematch set for heavyweight (the first bout was contested at light-heavyweight). ‘Rampage’ states that Lawal’s comments “hurt”, and have given him motivation for the second fight between the two.

In a press conference in Inglewood’s The Forum, ‘King Mo’ tore into “Rampage” for looking pregnant, and making fun of his “D-cups.” Jackson, despite reiterating that his muscles were “bigger than Scott’s [Coker’s] head”, admitted that there was an element of truth in his future opponent’s comments:

“I’m too old to be cutting weight to 205,” Jackson said. “My ass is too big. I got a big ass and I got big-ass legs. I shouldn’t be fighting at 205. I’m just a big guy now”.

You can watch the entertaining press conference in full, below: