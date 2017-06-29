Video: Los Angeles Media Day Faceoffs for UFC 213

There was plenty of intensity and adrenaline in Los Angeles on Thursday, as fighters gathered for a special UFC 213 media day event in the city.

That included Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker and a happy Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem.

Justin Gaethje and Michael Johnson were about the most heated of all, as Gaethje turned his body to Johnson, who responded with a shoulder shove.

Travis Browne mocked a faceoff as his opponent, Oleksiy Oliynyk was not present.

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale takes place next Friday with UFC 213 going down next Saturday.