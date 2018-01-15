Video: Matt Hughes Makes Surprise Return at UFC St. Louis

It was an emotional night for Matt Hughes.

For the first time Sept. 24, 2011, Hughes made his walkout to the signature song “A Country Boy Can Survive.” Last year, Hughes was injured in a near fatal truck accident. Hughes suffered severe head trauma.

Ever since the accident, Hughes has been showing signs that things are moving in a positive direction in terms of recovery. That was more evident with his walkout last night (Jan. 14) inside the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

You can see the emotional moment below: