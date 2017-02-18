Video: McGregor Says Mayweather Left Once He Arrived In Vegas: “He’s A B*tch”

While “The Notorious” one was in town and apparently all about getting “good business” handled, the other half of the potential equation didn’t feel the need to stick around.

That is, of course, according to Conor McGregor.

The two-weight UFC world champion spoke with TMZ Sports this weekend from Las Vegas, Nevada, where he reportedly traveled to meet with the Nevada State Athletic Commission regarding the much-talked-about potential “Billion Dollar Bout” between himself and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

As McGregor explains in the video seen above, Mayweather left his own hometown once “The Notorious” one touched down.

“Floyd’s a b*tch and he’s petrified,” McGregor told TMZ Sports. “I flew to Las Vegas and he didn’t show his face. As soon as I touched down in Las Vegas he retired twice.”

When asked about the possibility of fighting Mayweather in his home country of Ireland, McGregor responded, “Brush up, you’re not up to speed. A lot has happened over these last couple of days.”

