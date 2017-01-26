Video: Miesha Tate, Daniel Cormier & Kenny Florian Give UFC On FOX 23 Predictions

Ahead of this Saturday’s UFC On FOX 23 event, the first “big FOX” fight card promoted by the UFC in 2017 so far, which features a UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title Eliminator in the main event, as number one ranked division contender Valentina Shevchenko meets number two contender and the UFC’s first-ever female winner of The Ultimate Fighter reality show, Julianna Pena.

Also scheduled for this weekend’s big fight card at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado is a pair of very intriguing bouts between ranked contenders and former champions and title contenders, as the revitalized 170-pound version of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrnoe looks to continue his winning ways when he meets the always durable Jorge “Gamebread” Masvidal. Prior to the 170-pound co-main event will be a very interesting Heavyweight showdown, as the current number seven and number ten contenders, Andrei Arlovski and Francis Ngannou meet in what will be Ngannou’s biggest Octagon test to date, and a fight that could be another nail in the coffin for “The Pitbull” in terms of being in the UFC Heavyweight Championship mix.

If the final Joe Rogan Breakdown videos that came out today didn’t give you your analytical fill leading into Saturday’s big fight card, feel free to help yourself to a plate of “seconds,” as a star-studded trio consisting of former and current champions and title holders breaks down all of the big fights scheduled for this weekend’s show. See the video above to find out how reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, as well as retired former UFC and Strikeforce Women’s Champion Miesha Tate and retired former multiple-division UFC title contender Kenny Florian put their expert hats on to give fans some expert insight and analysis regarding the style matchups that are paired up as part of the first live FOX fight card of 2017.

UFC On FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena is scheduled to take place this Saturday, January 28th from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, airing live and free via FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Check back here at MMANews.com on Saturday evening for a complete recap of UFC’s first big FOX show of the new year, including any noteworthy items that come out of the event.