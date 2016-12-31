Video: Miesha Tate, Michael Bisping & Kenny Florian React To Nunes-Rousey Outcome

Following a successful and entertaining night of fight action inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday night, a trio of former and current UFC Champions / title contenders reacted to the stunning main event of the evening.

Featured above, courtesy of the official UFC On FOX YouTube channel via the UFC 207 Post-Fight Show on FOX Sports 1, are the reactions to the Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey outcome from former UFC Women’s Bantamweight and Strikeforce Women’s Champion and former two-time rival Miesha Tate, reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping and multiple-time UFC contender and Ultimate Fighter season one veteran Kenny Florian.

