Video: Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic KOs Baruto Kaito In First Round At Rizin GP

At the Rizin FF Open Weight Grand Prix Finals event held in Japan early Saturday morning, MMA legend and former PRIDE Open Weight Grand Prix Champion Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic moved on to the finals by knocking out Baruto Kaito in the semifinal bout held early in the show.

Featured below are video highlights from Twitter that show the devastating former K-1 and PRIDE/UFC star Cro Cop knocking out Kaito with a vicious body shot in the very first round.

A fresh Cro Cop, who also finished Bellator MMA fighter and Rizin FF’s first ever Grand Prix champion, Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal earlier this weekend in the Rizin FF Open Weight Grand Prix quarterfinals, will now move onto the tourney finals where he will meet Amir Aliakbari.