Video: Mirko Cro Cop KOs King Mo In Rizin FF Grand Prix Quarterfinal Bout

Cro Cop takes out King Mo to end the night. #RIZIN2016 pic.twitter.com/dfysY0AlhP — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) December 29, 2016

As noted, the second round of the Rizin FF Open Weight Grand Prix tournament took place at the Rizin FF event at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan this weekend.

In the main event of the evening, MMA legend and former PRIDE Open Weight Grand Prix tournament winner Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic defeated Bellator MMA contender, former Strikeforce Champion and the 2015 Rizin FF Tournament winner Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal in a quarterfinal tournament bout.

With the win Cro Cop advances to the semifinals, which also currently include Baruto Kaito, Valentin Moldavsky and Amir Aliakbari. Aliakbari defeated former PRIDE Heavyweight title contender and former UFC contender Heath Herring this week to advance to the semifinals. Also still in the running is Vadim Nemkov, who TKO’d Alison Vicente in 54 seconds in the Open Weight Grand Prix Reserve Fight.

The tournament continues with the next event, live this Saturday, December 31st, with the semifinals and finals of the 2016 Rizin FF Open Weight Grand Prix tournament. The Rizin FF Open Weight Grand Prix Finals will feature Mirko Filipovic vs. Baruto Kaito and Amir Aliakbari vs. Valentin Moldavsky in the semifinal bouts, with the winners advancing to face off against each other in the tournament finals. As noted, Vadim Nemekov could always pop up as a replacement, should one of the aforementioned fighters get injured in their respective fights.

For complete results of the Rizin FF Open Weight Grand Prix Round 2 event from Saitama, Japan, which featured the CroCop-King Mo fight, check out our detailed recap here: Rizin FF Open Weight Grand Prix Round 2 Results From Saitama: Cro Cop KOs King Mo.

For video footage of Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic knocking out Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal in their quarterfinal matchup, check out the clip above.