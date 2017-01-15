Video: Nina Ansaroff Submits Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger at UFC Phoenix

The grappling pays off as @NinaAnsaroff gets the back and sinks in the RNC!! A FINISH for her first win in the Octagon! #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/EebZgRbSPH — #UFCPhoenix (@ufc) January 16, 2017

The featured bout on the UFC Fight Pass portion of tonight’s (Jan. 15) Fight Night card was a women’s strawweight battle between Nina Ansaroff and Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger. “The Strina” came into the bout with two straight losses inside the Octagon. Jones-Lybarger was also looking to snap her two-fight skid.

In the end, it was Ansaroff who walked out of the Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix, Arizona with a win. It’s her first victory since Dec. 2013. The official Twitter account of the UFC posted the submission.

Ansaroff celebrated with her girlfriend, reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Meanwhile, Jones-Lybarger’s record plummets to 0-3 inside the Octagon and she may be released as a result.