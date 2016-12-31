Video: Nunes On UFC 207 Win Over Rousey: “I’m Not Surprised, I Know She Was Scared”

“I’m not surprised. I know she was scared.”

Those were the words from the reigning queen of the UFC Women’s Bantamweight division, Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes backstage after her stunning 48-second TKO victory over Ronda Rousey in the main event of UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey on Friday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nunes devastated Rousey straight out of the gate, stunning the former title-holder with a stiff jab before quickly jumping on her and finishing her off with follow-up strikes, forcing referee Herb Dean to stop the fight at the 0:48 mark of the opening frame.

UFC’s Megan Olivi caught up with “The Lioness” backstage after UFC 207. In addition to the above quote, Nunes offered the following reaction-comments soon after her TKO victory over Rousey on Friday night.

“The whole thing was very …[it was all] about her,” Nunes told Olivi backstage after the fight. “They wanted to make it so they built her up so much that it would build her confidence, but she knows she already lost, you know?”

