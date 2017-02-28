Video: Official UFC 209 Main Event Preview Released

The UFC 209 main event preview is here.

Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) official YouTube channel uploaded a video highlighting the welterweight title rematch between champion Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson. The clip features both men talking about their first encounter at UFC 205 in New York City inside Madison Square Garden and the majority draw result.

Both men then discuss the rematch and predictions on how the bout ends. “The Chosen One” has gone 3-0-1 in his last four outings. “Wonderboy” has gone 7-0-1 in his last eight fights. Woodley will be looking for his first victory as the 170-pound champion, while Thompson is vying for his first UFC title run.

The co-main event of UFC 209 will be a crucial bout in the lightweight division. No. 1 ranked 155-pounder Khabib Nurmagomedov shares the Octagon with No. 2 ranked Tony Ferguson. The two are competing for the interim UFC lightweight championship and a likely unification bout with Conor McGregor later this year.

UFC 209 takes place this Saturday night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card airs live on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET. Below is the description of the main event preview: