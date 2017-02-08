Video: Paige Says She’s Considering Potential Post-WWE Move To MMA

By
Matt Boone
-
0

On Wednesday, the folks at TMZ Sports released an interesting new video interview with current WWE performer Paige and her boyfriend, former WWE Superstar and Combate Americas executive Alberto Del Rio, a.k.a. Alberto El Patron (Jose Alberto Rodriguez).

As noted, Paige has been recently taking part in some MMA training alongside Del Rio and in the above TMZ video that was released today, the former WWE Divas Champion and Total Divas cast-member sounded off on a potential move to the world of MMA fighting.

“I mean … when my time with WWE comes to an end, at some point then, maybe,” said Paige, when asked by the interviewer if she would ever consider jumping to MMA competition.

Paige continued, expressing her desire to take part in more MMA training sessions, noting the plan is to train every week, which she confirmed with Del Rio in the video.

“I want to start training like every single week,” said Paige, before turning to her boyfriend to say, “Which we’re gonna start doing, right?”

Additionally, Paige noted that Del Rio’s boss, former Semaphore Entertainment Group (SEG) executive and UFC co-founder, as well as the founder of Combate Americas — Campbell McClaren — has been actively pursuing her regarding joining the new upstart MMA promotion.

“And Campbell [McClaren], his boss, has been trying to get me to join him,” said Paige.

Check out the complete Paige and Alberto Del Rio video interview, courtesy of the official TMZ Sports YouTube channel above.

LATEST NEWS

video

Video: Paige Says She’s Considering Potential Post-WWE Move To MMA

Matt Boone -
0
On Wednesday, the folks at TMZ Sports released an interesting new video interview with current WWE performer Paige and her boyfriend, former WWE Superstar...

Ep. 8: MMA News Podcast With UFC Fight Night 104 Winner Chas Skelly

Tim Thompson -
0
In this week’s show of the MMANews Podcast, presented by Pony Keg Sports, hosts Tim Thompson (@MMANews_Tim) and Josh Stephens (@PonyKegSports) start the show by recapping the...

McGregor’s First Irish Public Appearance Since UFC 205 Will Not Come Cheap

Adam Haynes -
0
McGregor reportedly to make an appearance at a 'Q&A" in Dublin next week. The good news is fans will have the opportunity to see Conor...

Patricky Pitbull on Josh Thomson Bout: ‘It’s Going to be One Hell of a...

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Next Saturday night (Feb. 18) Bellator will hold its third event of 2017. The main event of Bellator 172 will feature the return of Fedor...

Yoel Romero Sets up “Retirement Party” Charity Fund for Michael Bisping

Adam Haynes -
0
Romero trolls Bisping in emphatic style by setting up a gofundme page for injuries which he intends to inflict on the middleweight champion. When high...