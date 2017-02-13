Video: Highlights of Dustin Poirier’s “Fight of the Night” Win Over Jim Miller

UFC 208 will undoubtedly go down as being eventful, but for all the wrong reasons, although one fight which did stand out as a positive was Poirier v Miller.

UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie earned its fair share of criticism in the MMA world. The event which took place on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York was only the second card in the “Big Apple” since the uplifting of a ban on MMA in the state. Dustin Poirier (21-5) and Jim Miller (28-9, 1 NC) collided in a ‘Fight of the Night’ contest on the night’s main card, which aired live on pay-per-view. Catch the video highlights above.

One fight which did stand out, however, was the bout between Dustin Poirier (21-5) and Jim Miller (28-9, 1 NC). Poirier earned a majority decision over Miller, in a contest which was awarded the title of "Fight of the Night".

