Video: Highlights of Dustin Poirier’s “Fight of the Night” Win Over Jim Miller

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

UFC 208 will undoubtedly go down as being eventful, but for all the wrong reasons, although one fight which did stand out as a positive was Poirier v Miller. 

UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie earned its fair share of criticism in the MMA world.  The event which took place on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York was only the second card in the “Big Apple” since the uplifting of a ban on MMA in the state.  Dustin Poirier (21-5) and Jim Miller (28-9, 1 NC) collided in a ‘Fight of the Night’ contest on the night’s main card, which aired live on pay-per-view. Catch the video highlights above.

You can listen to MMA News’ recent interview with Dustin Poirier here.

You can watch highlights of the fight above, courtesy of Fox Sports.

 

 

