Video: Pre-UFC 207 Rankings Report With Forrest Griffin & Matt Parrino

Ahead of Friday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey event, the final pay-per-view offering from the UFC for 2016, the latest edition of the “UFC Rankings Report” has been released.

With top fights this Friday featuring the champion of the UFC Women’s Bantamweight division in Amanda Nunes defending against the division’s number one ranked contender Ronda Rousey, as well as the UFC Men’s Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz defending against number five ranked contender Cody Garbrandt, this is an interesting rankings report breakdown to say the least.

Featured above is the latest “UFC Rankings Report,” which features former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and UFC Hall Of Famer Forrest Griffin alongside Matt Parrino as the two take a look at the rankings and the numbers heading into Friday’s UFC 207 pay-per-view.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey takes place live this Friday, December 30th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.