Video: Randa Markos vs. Carla Esparza Highlights From UFC Fight Night 105

At UFC Fight Night 105 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada on Sunday evening, Randa Markos made quite a statement.

After three rounds of a hard fought battle, Markos picked up the split decision victory over former UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Esparza with scores of 28-29, 29-28 and 29-28 in the fight positioned as the co-main event of the FOX Sports 1 preliminary card.

Featured above courtesy of the official UFC On FOX YouTube channel are full-fight video highlights of the Randa Markos vs. Carla Esparza fight from Sunday’s show.

