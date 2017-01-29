Video: Raphael Assuncao Calls Out Dominick Cruz, Cruz Responds: “He’s Not Ready To See Me”

Following his split-decision victory over Aljamain Sterling at Saturday night’s UFC On FOX 23 event in Denver, Colorado, number four ranked UFC Bantamweight contender called out the former champion, who would go on to respond on the UFC On FOX 23 Post-Fight broadcast.

Featured above is the video from the official UFC On FOX YouTube channel, which shows both Assuncao’s call-out of “The Dominator,” as well as the former champion himself acknowledging and responding to the challenge during the post-show broadcast.

“He’s not ready to see me,” Cruz said while doing what he does best, simaltaneously wearing his analyst and fighter hats. “I’ll tell you that right now.”

When asked if he would accept the challenge, Cruz pointed out the fact that he’s a fighter and if he were to fight him, he’d “punch him in the face” and “give him another loss on his record,” while at the same time explaining that as the former longtime champion who just lost his title in his last fight.

As Cruz says in the video above, he would prefer to take a fight with someone who will cement his status as the true number one contender and rightful next challenger to the winner of the Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw title fight that will follow the next season of The Ultimate Fighter.

“It’s not a question of will I fight him,” said the former WEC and UFC Bantamweight Champion. “I’m here to fight the best in the world. The thing is, I’m here to fight the guy with the belt, [the guy] who he thinks he’s the best.”

