Video: Relive BJ Penn’s UFC Hall Of Fame Speech Ahead Of His Return Next Weekend

By on January 5, 2017

Ahead of his Octagon return in what will be his first fight since retiring from the sport of MMA back in July of 2014, former two-division UFC World Champion BJ Penn is featured in the latest promotionaal video for next Sunday’s UFC Fight Night 103 event.

Featured above in a new video released by the UFC via their official YouTube channel on Thursday, is a look at “The Prodigy’s” full speech from his UFC Hall Of Fame induction back in July of 2015.

The UFC Hall Of Famer makes his long-awaited return to the cage next weekend, as he will headline UFC’s return to Phoenix, Arizona against dangerous contender Yair Rodriguez live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1).

UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn takes place on Sunday, January 15, 2017 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

