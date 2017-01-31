Video: Relive Chan Sung Jung’s Seven-Second Knockout Over Mark Hominick

This Saturday night (Feb. 4), Chan Sung Jung will return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition for the first time in over three years.

The “Korean Zombie” had won three of his last four fights before going on a mandatory military leave in South Korea. Before falling short to Jose Aldo in a featherweight title bout back at UFC 163, Jung finished three opponents in a row.

It started with Leonard Garcia in his UFC debut. Jung finished the fight in the second round with a memorable submission. He locked in a twister and forced the tap with just one second left in the round.

Jung then fought Mark Hominick, who had his five-fight winning streak snapped by Aldo. Despite the loss, Hominick showed tremendous heart and actually gained top control in the final round. Many were excited for him return to the Octagon.

Unfortunately for “The Machine,” his next outing didn’t go as planned. Jung went toe-to-toe with Hominick inside the Air Canada Centre in Toronto. The fight lasted a whopping seven seconds. Jung popped his opponent with a right hand to the jaw and he fell. Some followup strikes finished the fight.

The official Twitter account of the UFC posted the fight as part of its “Fight of the Week” series. Watch the destruction below:

No. 9 ranked featherweight Dennis Bermudez will be the one to welcome the “Korean Zombie” back to the Octagon. “The Menace” has won two straight bouts. After being finished by Ricardo Lamas and Jeremy Stephens, Bermudez rebounded with a unanimous decision win over Tatsuya Kawajiri.

Bermudez then did battle with Rony Jason back in August. He took another unanimous decision in Salt Lake City.

While Jung is known to be an exciting fighter, Bermudez is no slouch himself. He has nabbed two “Fight of the Night” bonuses as well as two “Performance of the Night” bonuses and a “Submission of the Night” bonus.