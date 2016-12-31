Video: Rena Kubota KOs Hanna “Tyson” Gujwan With Liver Kick To Body At Rizin GP

“El Guapo” Bas Rutten would be proud.

Rena Kubota impressed MMA fans with a vicious liver-kick knockout of Hanna “Tyson” Gujwan at the Rizin FF Open Weight Grand Prix Finals on Saturday morning in Japan.

Featured below via Twitter is a video highlight of the kick from Kubota that ended the night of Gujwan.

Rena Kubota defeated Hanna “Tyson” Gujwan via body kick knockout in round three of their meeting in the Rizin FF ring on Saturday. With the win, Kubota improves to a perfect 3-0 professional MMA record.