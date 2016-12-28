Video: Rizin FF Grand Prix Weigh-In Results: Cro Cop vs. King Mo

Mirko "Cro Cop" Filipović vs Muhammed Lawal #rizinff pic.twitter.com/6UAMsd58iW
— Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) December 28, 2016
This weekend, the official weigh-ins for the event featuring the latest round of the Rizin FF Open Weight Grand Prix tournament took place.
Headlined by Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic vs. Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal in a tournament bout that saw King Mo fill in for the originally scheduled Wanderlei Silva, below are the official Rizin FF Open Weight Grand Prix weigh-in results:
Mirko Filipovic (233.6) vs. Muhammed Lawal (213.8)
Kaido Hoovelson (396.8) vs. Tsuyoshi Kosaka (222.8)
Amir Aliakbari (255.9) vs. Heath Herring (274.4)
Valentin Moldavsky (225.3) vs. Szymon Bajor (232.8)
Rin Nakai (125.4) vs. Kanako Murata (125.9)
Tenshin Nasukawa (124.8) vs. Nikita Sapun (122.1)
Kazuyuki Miyata (154) vs. Andy Souwer (154.5)
Yuki Motoya (132.2) vs. Allan Nascimento (132.2)
Tatsumitsu Wada (125) vs. Kai Kara-France (128)
Yusuke Yachi (149.9) vs. Mario Sismundo (149.6)
Kanna Asakura (105.1) vs. Alyssa Garcia (105.8)
Vadim Nemkov (231) vs. Alison Vicente (234.3)
Satoru Kitaoka (155) vs. Daron Cruickshank (153.8)