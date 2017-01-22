Video: “Road To The Octagon” Special For UFC On FOX 23 (Full Episode)

On Sunday afternoon, UFC released the complete preview special for their first “Big FOX” fight card of 2017.

Featured above is the complete “Road to the Octagon” countdown show for next weekend’s big UFC On FOX 23 event, which features the top two contenders in the UFC Women’s Bantamweight division — Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena — duking it out in the main event to earn the right to challenge Amanda Nunes for the title.

UFC On FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena takes place live on Saturday, January 28th from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.