Video: Robin Black & Travis Browne Breakdown For Sunday’s UFC Fight Night: Halifax Event

Ahead of Sunday’s UFC Fight Night 105 event, which features the return of the Octagon to Halifax, heavyweight contender Travis “Hapa” Browne sits down with Robin Black for a breakdown.

Featured above is the video, which features “Hapa” Browne looking ahead to his main event bout with knockout artist and number ten ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis.

“In this special edition of Breakdown, Robin Black is joined by #9 ranked heavyweight Travis Browne ahead of his Fight Night Halifax main event matchup with #10 ranked Derrick Lewis.”

UFC Fight Night 105: Browne vs. Lewis goes down this Sunday, February 19th, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, airing live on FOX Sports 1.