Video: Joe Rogan’s Rousey v Nunes Post-Fight Breakdown

Rogan breaks down Nunes’ overwhelming destruction of Rousey at UFC 207.

Ronda Rousey’s much publicised return to the octagon following a 13 month absence was brutally cut short by the only woman to have defended the female bantamweight crown before the former’s loss to Holly Holm last year.

Nunes’ 48 second annihilation of Rousey was a spectacular showcase of destructive power, and supreme precision. Following the ex-bantamweight champion’s hammering at the hands (and feet) of Holly Holm at UFC 193 in Melbourne last year, some expected a return to the judo-based game which had been the foundation of her dominance. However, all we saw from Rousey was the suggestion of an attempt to stand toe-to-toe with the most explosive striker in the female 135lb division. Needless to say, “Rowdy” looked out of her depth.

The ever-popular UFC commentator [Rogan] entertained ex-UFC Heavyweight (and former Rousey love interest) Brendan Schaub, 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu founder Eddie Bravo and MMA fan/stand up comedian Joey Diaz on his Fight Recap episode of The Joe Rogan Experience yesterday. Rogan and co exchanged opinions on the reasons behind Rousey’s underwhelming performance. The ensemble highlighted an aimless gameplan, loss of focus and inability to learn from the Holm loss as primary root-causes of her failure to deliver. Rogan described the headlining card as “surreal”, explaining:

“It was the least competitive main event ever I think I’ve seen. Even McGregor vs. Aldo was just one dynamic shot that landed and put him out”.

2011-2015’s MMA Personality of The Year also dispelled any questions over Rousey’s fitness, instead focusing on other aspects of her preparation which were severely lacking:

Physically, Ronda looked great. There were some red flags before though, what kind of sparring was she doing?

I saw video of her hitting pads with Edmond (Tarverdyan) – they’re just standing in front of each other. She wasn’t moving, she was just standing still hitting pads like [sic] pop-pop-pop. She had to close the distance and clinch, the idea to stand against Amanda Nunes was ludicrous. The difference in punching power was literally double. She’s [Nunes] a female Rumble [Johnson]; if you makes mistakes, you get stung.

The 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu black belt and stand up comedian also suggested that Rousey may have never recovered after her first loss to “The Preacher’s Daughter”:

When she got knocked out by Holly, I really think there are a lot of people who are never the same. Those neck kicks do a lot of damage, people can’t absorb those shots. When you get hit in the neck like that and collapse, it’s doing so much damage.

