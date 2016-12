Ronda Rousey stormed through her first several opponents by locking in first round armbars.

Amanda Nunes claimed the UFC female bantamweight title with a finish of Miesha Tate.

The two collide this Friday night in the main event of UFC 207 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check out four of the top finishes from the UFC careers of both Rousey and Nunes in the video above.