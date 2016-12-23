Video: Ronda Rousey Breaks Down Her KO Of Bethe Correia Ahead Of UFC 207

Ahead of her long-awaited Octagon return against Amanda Nunes at next Friday’s UFC 207 pay-per-view, UFC mega-star Ronda Rousey is featured in the latest promotional video released by the UFC for the big show.

Featured above is “UFC 207: Ronda Rousey – My Fight Against Bethe Correia,” which features the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion breaking down her impressive first-round knockout victory of Brazilian Women’s Bantamweight contender Bethe Correia back at UFC 190.

Rousey returns to the Octagon next Friday night for the first time since losing her title via crushing head kick knockout defeat to Holly Holm, as she challenges Nunes for the title she once held in the UFC’s final pay-per-view event of 2016.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey takes place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, December 30th. Join us here on 12/30 for live round-by-round results coverage of the pay-per-view.