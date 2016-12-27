Video: Ronda Rousey Makes an Appearance in Second UFC 207 Embedded

Ronda Rousey has arrived.

At least in the “Embedded” series.

Rousey, who challenges Amanda Nunes for the female bantamweight title at UFC 207 this Friday night, has been in the headlines for her decision to not do any media this week.

While she was absent from the first installment of the series, we find Rousey arriving at the fighter hotel to get things going.

Also, Nunes enjoys the Las Vegas life, while Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt get in some meal time well ahead of their meeting for the bantamweight belt.