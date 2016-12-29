Video: Rousey With A Reminder To Fans Ahead Of UFC 207 Return Against Nunes

On Thursday, UFC released “A Message From Ronda Rousey,” a new video posted on their official Twitter timeline that featured the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion reminding fans about the special day for the UFC 207 event that will mark her return to the Octagon.

In the clip, which you can view above, Rousey informs fans that UFC 207 is on a Friday, not the usual Saturday fight night PPV tradition that UFC fans are accustomed to.

“UFC 207 [is on] Friday, December 30th,” said Rousey. “That’s a Friday. It’s Friday. It’s on a Friday … Friday, December 30th — UFC 207.”

“Not a Saturday, it’s a Friday,” a light-hearted Rousey concluded with a chuckle.

Ronda Rousey looks to attempt to recapture her UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship in her Octagon return against current title-holder Amanda Nunes in the main event of Friday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey event.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey airs live via pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday (not Saturday), December 30th. Join us here on Friday (again, not Saturday) for live round-by-round results coverage of the pay-per-view.