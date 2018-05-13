Video: Watch Ryan Bader Knock Out King Mo in 15 Seconds

In 15 seconds, Ryan Bader advanced to the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix semi-finals.

Bader took on Muhammed Lawal in the main event of Bellator 199. The action took place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The main card aired live on The Paramount Network and CMT.

A clean shot was all it took for Bader to follow up with vicious ground-and-pound to put away “King Mo.” He earned a 15-second knockout over his opponent. It’s his 10th win via knockout. Going into the bout, much had been made over the past rivalry these two had in wrestling. There was no wrestling needed on this night.

With the win, “Darth” improves his professional mixed martial arts record to 25-5. He’s looking to become a two-division champion in Bellator. He’ll get even closer to achieving that goal if he gets past Matt Mitrione in the semi-finals.

As for Lawal, he falls to 21-7, 1 NC. “King Mo” has gone 2-3 in his last five outings. He was finished in two of the three losses. Lawal’s record under the Bellator banner is 10-4. He’s fallen short when it comes to fights that’ll elevate him to title opportunities. His defeat at the hands of Bader is no exception.

Check out the video of the 15-second thrashing below (via ESPN):

Do you think Ryan Bader can win the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix?