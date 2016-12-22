Video: Sean Shelby, Jon Anik Preview UFC 207 In “Watch List”

We are just over a week away from UFC 207 and the return of former female bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

Rousey steps back inside the Octagon for the first time since suffering her first career loss in 2015 to Holly Holm. She also lost the belt in that fight, but will challenge Amanda Nunes for the title from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Along with that title fight, Cody Garbrandt steps inside the Octagon to challenge Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight belt.

In this edition of “Watch List,” UFC senior vice president of talent relations Sean Shelby sits down and chats with Jon Anik on who are the fights and fighters to be on the look out for at the event.