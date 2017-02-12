Video: See Highlights From Anderson Silva’s Decision Win Over Derek Brunson

UFC 208 is history and many, including Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White are glad it’s over.

The co-headliner of the event was a middleweight clash between the longest reigning UFC champion Anderson Silva and No. 8 ranked Derek Brunson. The bout went the distance and the decision was not without controversy.

“The Spider” nabbed a unanimous decision over Brunson. Many argued that Brunson’s top control and strikes in the clinch should’ve earned him the nod. Those who side with Silva feel he landed the more effective strikes and Brunson wasn’t active on top.

Former UFC title challenger and FOX Sports analyst Kenny Florian saw the fight going Silva’s way with a score of 29-28. While some fans are split on the decision, you’ll have trouble finding many who agreed with one judge’s score of 30-27 for “The Spider.”

The official YouTube channel of UFC on FOX posted highlights from the Silva vs. Brunson match-up.