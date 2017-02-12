Video: See Highlights From Anderson Silva’s Decision Win Over Derek Brunson

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

UFC 208 is history and many, including Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White are glad it’s over.

The co-headliner of the event was a middleweight clash between the longest reigning UFC champion Anderson Silva and No. 8 ranked Derek Brunson. The bout went the distance and the decision was not without controversy.

“The Spider” nabbed a unanimous decision over Brunson. Many argued that Brunson’s top control and strikes in the clinch should’ve earned him the nod. Those who side with Silva feel he landed the more effective strikes and Brunson wasn’t active on top.

Former UFC title challenger and FOX Sports analyst Kenny Florian saw the fight going Silva’s way with a score of 29-28. While some fans are split on the decision, you’ll have trouble finding many who agreed with one judge’s score of 30-27 for “The Spider.”

The official YouTube channel of UFC on FOX posted highlights from the Silva vs. Brunson match-up.

LATEST NEWS

video

Video: See Highlights From Anderson Silva’s Decision Win Over Derek Brunson

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
UFC 208 is history and many, including Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White are glad it's over. The co-headliner of the event was a...

Wilson Reis: ‘I Feel I Deserve Next UFC Flyweight Title Shot’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
For Wilson Reis, the time to fight for gold is now. Last night (Feb. 11), Reis took on Yuta "Ulka" Sasaki inside the Barclays Center...

UFC 208: Fighters React to Silva’s “Controversial” Win Over Brunson

Adam Haynes -
0
Anderson Silva found his way to a first victory since October 2012 in UFC 208's co-main headliner against Derek Brunson.  "The Spider" last tasted victory...

UFC 208: Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza Wins Performance of the Night

Adam Haynes -
0
"Jacare" picked up an additional $50,000 due to a fight-night bonus following Saturday’s event in Brooklyn, N.Y. Souza was awarded the “Performance of the Night”...

“If You Want to Get Screwed, Don’t Let it go to The Judges” –...

Adam Haynes -
0
White's comments are in reference to Anderson Silva's controversial unanimous decision win over Derek Brunson at UFC 208. UFC President Dana White has confirmed that...