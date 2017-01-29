Video: Shevchenko, Nunes Exchange Words In Post-Fight Faceoff In Denver

On Saturday night, not only were fans treated to an exciting night of fights in Denver, Colorado, the fans inside the Pepsi Center also received a special glimpse into the future of the UFC Women’s Bantamweight division.

Dangerous striker Valentina Shevchenko, who entered the Octagon as the number one contender of the Women’s 135-pound class, defeated the number two contender and former Ultimate Fighter champion Julianna Pena, a ground specialist, by beating her at her own game.

Shevchenko forced Pena to tap out to an armbar at the 4:29 mark of the second round, and afterwards, the fans inside the Pepsi Center received their first face-off for the next UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship bout.

Featured above, courtesy of the official UFC On FOX YouTube channel, are video highlights of Shevchenko’s post-fight Octagon interview with FOX analyst and former UFC contender Brian Stann, which includes the face-off and verbal exchange between the number one contender and the champion, Amanda Nunes.

