Video: Stipe Miocic & Daniel Cormier Have First Face Off

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holders Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier had their first face off in anticipation for their July 7 clash.

In the main event of UFC 226, Miocic will put his heavyweight gold on the line against light heavyweight champion Cormier. The action takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll close out International Fight Week.

Both men successfully defended their titles at UFC 220 last month. Miocic dominated feared striker Francis Ngannou on his way to a unanimous decision victory. Cormier stopped Volkan Oezdemir in the second stanza with ground-and-pound to retain his 205-pound gold.

The Ultimate Fighter Coaching Debuts

Miocic and Cormier will serve as coaches on season 27 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” The two were at the “TUF” gym in Las Vegas yesterday (Feb. 2) and did their first face off. The two were cordial and shook hands before posing for the cameras.

At the moment, no other bout has been announced for the UFC 226 card. There have been ramblings of another “super fight” between Demetrious Johnson and T.J. Dillashaw taking place on the card, but nothing is official.

