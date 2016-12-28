Video: Tate On Rousey’s Return: “Maybe She Doesn’t Really Want To Be Doing This”

During her appearance on the FOX Sports 1 program “Undispited” on Wednesday, retired former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate gave her take on the special conditions that appear to have been set for Ronda Rousey heading into her long-awaited Octagon comeback at this Friday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to “Cupcake” Tate, who fought Rousey twice, and lost her title to Rousey’s upcoming opponent Nunes in their lone Octagon meeting, Rousey may not want to be back in the MMA game right now.

“Maybe she doesn’t really want to be doing this,” said Tate during the show, which you can watch above. “Maybe she doesn’t want to do it. Maybe she said, ‘Look, I’ll do it under one condition: I’ll do it my way.’ And so, I just think maybe she doesn’t want to be here doing this right now.”

Tate, who retired after losing to Raquel Pennington in her last UFC appearance back at the UFC’s debut event in New York back in November, UFC 205, also pointed out that there have been no such exceptions made in the past and she feels they shouldn’t be starting with them now.

“I think this is a huge fight and I think both of them should be doing the media, being accessible a little bit to the fans. I sympathize, it’s fight week, but you have to do it. There’s never been any exceptions.”

Rousey meets Nunes in the main event of Friday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey pay-per-view, which goes down live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Join us here at MMANews.com on Friday, 12/30 for live round-by-round results coverage of the event.