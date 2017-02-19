Video: Thiago Santos Scores Amazing Wheel Kick TKO Victory At UFC Fight Night 105

By
Matt Boone
-
0

At UFC Fight Night 105 on Sunday night, Thiago Santos returned to the “Win” column with a vengeance.

The UFC Middleweight contender picked up an impressive wheel kick technical knockout victory over Jack Marshman in the second bout of the evening at the UFC Fight Night event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Seen above courtesy of the official UFC On FOX YouTube channel are video highlights released by the promotion that shows Santos scoring the TKO victory over Marshman at the 2:21 mark of the second round of their fight, which aired live as the opening bout on the FS1 preliminary card.

For complete UFC Fight Night 105 results, click here.

