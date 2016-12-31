Video: Trailer For UFC Fight Night 104: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie

With UFC’s final event of 2016 officially in the books following Friday night’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada, UFC began their look ahead to 2017 by releasing the official trailer for their UFC Fight Night 104 event in February.

Featured above is the official UFN 104 video trailer, which features a look at the event featuring Dennis Bermudez versus the returning “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in the headline bout.

UFC Fight Night 104: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie is scheduled to go down live on Saturday, February 4, 2017 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, airing live and free on FOX Sports 1 (FS1).