Video: Trailer For UFC On FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena

UFC is gearing up for their second event of 2017 and first “big FOX” show of the new year.

On Saturday, January 28th, the number one and two contenders in the UFC Women’s Bantamweight division will look to secure a title shot against reigning champion Amanda Nunes, as Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena will do battle in the main event of the UFC On FOX 23 event.

Fresh off of her win over Holly Holm, Shevchenko looks to secure a title shot against Nunes, while former TUF Champion Pena, fresh off of her victory over Cat Zingano, looks to eclipse Shevchenko in the official UFC rankings by defeating her next weekend.

Featured above is the official video trailer for next weekend’s UFC On FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena event. The official description for the video reads: “After big wins in their last bouts, Julianna Pena and Valentina Shevchenko are on a collision course leading to Denver, where the two bantamweight challengers will meet in the main event!”

UFC On FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena takes place on Saturday, January 28th, live from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado and will air live and free via FOX Sports 1 (FS1).