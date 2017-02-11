Video: Trevin Giles Remains Unbeaten at LFA 3 in Split Decision

When MMANews.com interviewed Trevin Giles last week, he said Ryan Spann would be his toughest opponent to date. He was right.

Last night (Feb. 10) at the third Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) event, Giles went the distance for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Spann gave “The Problem” all he could handle, but through some adversity Giles earned the split decision victory.

In the co-main event, middleweights Brendan Allen and Jon Kirk clashed inside the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Allen was dominant in the fight, stunning his opponent with some nasty knees to the head. He finished the fight in the first round with some ground-and-pound.

Allen now has his sights set on the LFA middleweight title holder Giles. If “The Problem” doesn’t sign with a major promotion beforehand, then a rematch with Allen could be next.

The official YouTube channel of AXS TV Fights posted the highlights of LFA 3 as seen above. Below are the main card results for LFA 3:

Trevin Giles def. Ryan Spann via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Brendan Allen def. Jon Kirk via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 2:46

Thanh Le def. Alex Black via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:43

Trent Meaux def. Caio Machado via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Josh Davila def. Ray Blodget via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Carlos Vera def. Joel Scott via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Brian Wells def. Carnan Jenkin via disqualification (illegal knee) – Round 2, 4:42