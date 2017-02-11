Video: Trevin Giles Remains Unbeaten at LFA 3 in Split Decision

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

When MMANews.com interviewed Trevin Giles last week, he said Ryan Spann would be his toughest opponent to date. He was right.

Last night (Feb. 10) at the third Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) event, Giles went the distance for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Spann gave “The Problem” all he could handle, but through some adversity Giles earned the split decision victory.

In the co-main event, middleweights Brendan Allen and Jon Kirk clashed inside the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Allen was dominant in the fight, stunning his opponent with some nasty knees to the head. He finished the fight in the first round with some ground-and-pound.

Allen now has his sights set on the LFA middleweight title holder Giles. If “The Problem” doesn’t sign with a major promotion beforehand, then a rematch with Allen could be next.

The official YouTube channel of AXS TV Fights posted the highlights of LFA 3 as seen above. Below are the main card results for LFA 3:

Trevin Giles def. Ryan Spann via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Brendan Allen def. Jon Kirk via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 2:46

Thanh Le def. Alex Black via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:43

Trent Meaux def. Caio Machado via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Josh Davila def. Ray Blodget via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Carlos Vera def. Joel Scott via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Brian Wells def. Carnan Jenkin via disqualification (illegal knee) – Round 2, 4:42

LATEST NEWS

video

Bellator Release Funny “The Legend of Fedor’s Sweater” Video

Adam Haynes -
0
Bellator's video which is dedicated to Russian legend's attire is narrated by Adam Carolla. Ever-popular comedian Russell Peters and MMA legend Royce Gracie are among the stars...
video

Video: Trevin Giles Remains Unbeaten at LFA 3 in Split Decision

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
When MMANews.com interviewed Trevin Giles last week, he said Ryan Spann would be his toughest opponent to date. He was right. Last night (Feb. 10)...
video

Joe Riggs: Former UFC Fighter is New Bareknuckle Boxing Champion

Adam Haynes -
0
Riggs is victorious in the Bare Knuckle Boxing championship in London, England. The American welterweight beat Wales' Christian "Fat Boy" Evans to take the title in...
video

UFC 208: Phillipe Nover Hilariously Shows Sensitive Side With Rick Glenn

Adam Haynes -
0
Nover and Glenn squared off at the UFC 208 staredowns on Friday night. Both men are scheduled to face off in the octagon in Brooklyn...

UFC 208 Resale Ticket Prices Pale in Comparison to UFC 205

Adam Haynes -
0
UFC 208 is the promotion's second venture into New York since the lifting of a ban on MMA last year. TicketIQ (a company which monitor online...